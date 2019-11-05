US submits formal notification to withdraw from Paris climate agreement

05/11/2019 LOC00:31 21:31 GMT

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- The US began Monday the process to withdraw from the Paris climate Agreement, where it formally submitted notification of its withdrawal to the United Nations, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced.

Pompeo said in a statement that President Donald Trump made the decision, back in June 2017, to withdraw from the Paris Agreement "because of the unfair economic burden imposed on American workers, businesses, and taxpayers by US pledges made under the Agreement".

He added that "in international climate discussions, we will continue to offer a realistic and pragmatic model, backed by a record of real world results, showing innovation and open markets lead to greater prosperity, fewer emissions, and more secure sources of energy".

"We will continue to work with our global partners to enhance resilience to the impacts of climate change and prepare for and respond to natural disasters," he affirmed.

He noted "just as we have in the past, the United States will continue to research, innovate, and grow our economy while reducing emissions and extending a helping hand to our friends and partners around the globe".

According to the statement, "the withdrawal will take effect one year from delivery of the notification". (end) si