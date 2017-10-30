 
30 October 2017
10 صفر 1439
US welcomes Barzani's decision to not seek another term as Iraq's Kurdistan's leader
30/10/2017 | LOC17:44
14:44 GMT 		| World News
WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The US welcomed Monday the decision of Masoud Barzani not to seek an additional term as President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and the vote of the Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament to distribute presidential authorities to other Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) institutions, saying this decision "represents an act of statesmanship during a difficult period." State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said the US "now looks forward to engaging actively with the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Nechirvan Barzani, and the Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani." "A strong KRG within a أ½unified and federal Iraq is essential to its long-term stability and to the enduring defeat of (IS)," she affirmed.
She said that the US calls on all Kurdish parties "to support the KRG as it works to resolve pending issues over the remainder of its term and prepare for elections in 2018." She added "we call on the Government of Iraq and the KRG under its new leadership to work urgently to resolve pending issues under the Iraqi constitution." "We have been encouraged by the security dialogue that has taken place in recent days, and call for an end to all confrontations and clashes," she remarked.
She affirmed that the US also continues to support the "strong leadership of Prime Minister Abadi as he works to ensure the total, and enduring defeat, of (IS) and a stable Iraq after (IS)." "We welcome the recent decision from Prime Minister Abadi to begin a new dialogue with the KRG, under the Iraqi constitution, and avoid further confrontations," Nauert notes.
She affirmed that the US will continue to work with all parties as they address these issues for the benefit of all Iraqis, saying "it is time for all parties to look to the future and focus on peaceful resolution of disputes under the Iraqi constitution." (end) si
